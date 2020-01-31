Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Headphones II
$100 $230
free shipping

That's $60 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A Bose warranty applies, but the terms are unclear.
Features
  • available in White
  • up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge
  • up to 30 feet wireless range
  • Model: 741158-0010
