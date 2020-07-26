New
Daily Steals · 32 mins ago
Open-Box Belkin Valet Charge Dock for Apple
$60 $100
free shipping

That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • for Apple Watch + iPhone
  • magnetic Apple Watch charger
  • dial raises or lowers the Lightning connector
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/26/2020
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPhone Accessories Daily Steals Belkin
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register