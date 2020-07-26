That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- for Apple Watch + iPhone
- magnetic Apple Watch charger
- dial raises or lowers the Lightning connector
Expires 7/26/2020
Over 350 designs to choose from. Shop Now at Amazon
Get an extra $20 to $40 off select cases for iPhone XS/X, Pixel 3/3 XL, Galaxy S9/S9+, Galaxy Note9, and more. (See our tip below on how to locate eligible models.) Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Prices start at
$19.99$17.49 after the 50% off in-cart discount.
- Eligible models have a black banner above the product image noting the savings you'll get in cart.
Apply coupon code "NHMP3UD9" for a savings of $12. That's $2 under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey White.
- Sold by NM-Cable via Amazon.
- two 3-foot cables
- two 6-foot cables
- one 10-foot cable
- braided nylon cord
That's $2 under our mention from last week and a total savings of $12 after applying coupon code "ZZOFBLTN". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red only at this price.
- Sold by Sznanming via Amazon.
- includes 2 3-foot cables, 2 6-foot cables, and 1 10-foot cable
- 480Mbps data transfer speeds
- braided nylon cord
That's $4 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- includes 30 replacement blades
- 11" wide cutting path
- Model: MJ-HVR12E
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- S-shaped tone arm
- direct drive DC motor
- selectable 33 1/3, 45, or 78 rpm speeds
- Model: AT-LP120XUSB-SV
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- dual passive subwoofers
- up to 15 hours continuous playback from a single charge
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- over 20,000 fun facts
- 42 education activities
- 500 interactive augmented reality features
