New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
$117 w/ $18 Rakuten points $300
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago as the best deal we've seen in over a year. (It's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Daily Steals via Rakuten
  • Comes with $17.55 in Rakuten Super Points
  • A 90-day Apple warranty applies
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Beats by Dr. Dre
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register