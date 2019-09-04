Personalize your DealNews Experience
Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $59.99 with free shipping. That's about $30 less than you'd pay for a pair of new ones and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $13 less in May.
Update: The price has increased to $63.99. Buy Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
Lasdolod Store via Amazon offers its Lasdolod Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds for $29.99. Coupon code "50TRIGOD" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Phitric Direct via Amazon offers the Phitric Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $31.99. Coupon code "P8MROS7B" cuts the price to $19.19. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last month, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum in Fuchsia for $119.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $58 under our July mention in a different color and $168 below the best price we could find for a new V6 Motorhead. (It's also the best price we've seen for the Pro version.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Daily Steals via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone in Just Black for $509.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $449.99. With free shipping, that's $49 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen for an unlocked model. (It's the best deal we could find now by $49.) Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
