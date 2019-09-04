New
Open-Box Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth Headphones
$100 $300
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the open-box Beats By Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black (pictured) or Gloss Black for $117.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $99.87. With free shipping, that's $60 under our July mention of a factory-sealed unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the best price we could find for a sealed pair today.) Buy Now

  • A 90-day Apple warranty applies.
  • on-ear controls
  • compatible with Siri
  • cushioned ear cups
  • battery life of up to 40 hours
  • Model: MNEN2LL/A
Details
  Code "SAVE15"
  Expires 9/4/2019
