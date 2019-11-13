Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 27 mins ago
Open-Box Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Powerbeats 2 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
$34
free shipping

That's $16 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Cell-force via eBay.
  • A 30-day Cell-force warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Red or White
  • IPX4 water-resistant
  • Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet
  • flexible earhooks
  • RemoteTalk control
  • 6-hour rechargeable battery
