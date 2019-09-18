New
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
Open-Box Beats by Dr Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$117 $300
free shipping

That's $33 under last week's mention of a new pair and $13 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit today. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Daily Steals via Rakuten.
  • A 90-day Apple warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Matte Black or Gloss Black
  • on-ear controls compatible with Siri
  • cushioned ear cups
  • battery life of up to 40 hours
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Beats by Dr. Dre
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register