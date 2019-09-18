Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $33 under last week's mention of a new pair and $13 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $20, and $10 under our July mention. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with our mention from last October and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's a low today by $35 and is the best deal we've ever seen. (It's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago.) Buy Now at Rakuten
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $59.99 with free shipping. That's about $30 less than you'd pay for a pair of new ones and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $13 less in May.
Update: The price has increased to $63.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.04. Buy Now at Banggood
That's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $140 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $2 under our April mention.) Buy Now at eBay
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a low today by $11 and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (That is $12 under last week's mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten
