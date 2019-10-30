New
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
Open-Box Beats by Dr Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$100
free shipping

It's the best deal we've seen and $45 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Daily Steals via Rakuten.
  • Coupon code "SAVE15" bags this price
  • A 90-day Apple warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Gloss Black
  • on-ear controls
  • compatible with Siri
  • cushioned ear cups
  • battery life of up to 40 hours
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 10/9/2019
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Rakuten Beats by Dr. Dre
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register