Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple iPhone XS 256GB GSM + CDMA Smartphone
$520
free shipping

That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere and the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Buyspry via eBay with a 60-day warranty.
  • Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured.)
  • This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
GSM CDMA iOS Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register