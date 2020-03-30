Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Open-Box Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$150 $499
free shipping

That's $349 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
  • It's available in Silver.
  • A 60-day seller warranty applies.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
Air 16GB Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register