Blinq · 28 mins ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$221 $329
free shipping

That's $108 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Blinq

  • To get this deal, use code "BLINQAFF20".
  • Available in Gold
  • Code "BLINQAFF20"
  • Expires 4/15/2020
