eBay · 49 mins ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$264 $399
free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $264 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $65 under the lowest price we cold find for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now

  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty is included.
  • It may not ship in original packaging.
Details
