New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$264
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $329.99. In-cart that price drops to $263.99. With free shipping, that's $56 under our January open-box mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $166 under the price of a factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 1-year warranty is included
  • It may not ship in original packaging
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
128GB Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register