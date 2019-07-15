New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$264
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $329.99. In-cart that price drops to $263.99. With free shipping, that's $56 under our January open-box mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $166 under the price of a factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year warranty is included
- It may not ship in original packaging
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart · 19 hrs ago
Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$329 $350
free shipping
Walmart offers the the 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Silver for $329 with free shipping. That's $11 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $21 today. Buy Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$300 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 128GB WiFi Tablet in Gold for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$193 $329
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $240.99. In-cart that drops to $192.79. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from a six days ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Tech at eBay
Extra 20% off
free shipping
With various third-party sellers, eBay takes an extra 20% off select tech items. (Prices drop in cart.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$88 $199
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 12.7-oz. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB WiFi Android Tablet with a 16GB SD Card for $109.99. In cart, that price drops to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and $40 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies. While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging.
Features
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
Apple · 1 mo ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
Amazon · 5 days ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$143 $279
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver for $179. In cart, that price drops to $143.20. With free shipping, that's $56 under the lowest price we could find for it new. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Sign In or Register