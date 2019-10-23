New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$280 $399
free shipping

That's $49 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty is included
  • It may not ship in original packaging.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
128GB Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register