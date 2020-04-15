Open Offer in New Tab
Blinq · 39 mins ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB WiFi (2019 model)
$277 $396
free shipping

That's $122 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at Blinq

  • Use coupon code "BLINQAFF30" to get this price.
  • This item is in like new condition, but the packaging may show signs of wear.
  • No warranty info is provided.
  • A10 Fusion CPU (same as previous model)
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • Model: MW772LL/A
  • Code "BLINQAFF30"
  • Expires 4/15/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals iPads Blinq Apple
128GB Popularity: 5/5
