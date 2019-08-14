New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$360 $429
free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Sport Band Aluminum Smart Watch in Black for $359.99 with free shipping. That's $19 less than what you'd pay for it new and the lowest price we could find. (We did see a new one last month for $389.99 with $86 in Rakuten points.) Buy Now

Tips
  • While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging
Features
  • digital crown with haptic feedback
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • fall detection + SOS emergency
  • built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • up to 18-hour battery life
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register