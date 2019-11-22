Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$299
free shipping

That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition (it's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit today.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • The packaging may be distressed.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty is included.
  • available in Space Gray Case w/ Black Sport Band
