Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$285 $429
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and $94 less than the best deal for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty is included.
Features
  • available in Space Gray
  • Model: MU6D2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register