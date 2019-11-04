New
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Band
$275 $399
That's $24 below our mention from 3 days ago and the lowest price we could find by $74. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this watch in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
  • Available in Pink Sand
