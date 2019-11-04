Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $24 below our mention from 3 days ago and the lowest price we could find by $74. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this watch in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we've seen – it's the lowest price we could find now by $92, and $30 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $18 under our July refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $162 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we've seen for this model in any condition and $79 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's within $2 of the best deal we've seen; it's the lowest price now by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $50 less than a new model costs today and $10 less than a refurb from Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under what most stores charge for the watch alone. It's also the best outright price we've seen for this watch.
Update: The price has dropped to $219. Buy Now at Walmart
Shop a variety of brand-name vendors, including Dooney & Bourke, Bissell, Char-Broil, Cuisinart, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by at least $12 and $4 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $15. Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurbished model by $66 today.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 below our mention from over a week ago and $451 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Costco
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
It's the best deal we could find for any carrier by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
