eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$190 $309
free shipping

This is $25 less than a new model costs, $10 under our April mention, and only $5 more than the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies
  • S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
  • 1.65" 312x390 OLED display
  • 8GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • heart rate sensor & altimeter
  • watchOS 4.0
  • Model: MTF32LL/A
