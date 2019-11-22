Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Open-Box Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$165
free shipping

That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best today by $5, although most retailers charge $189 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • w/ White Sport Band
  • GPS and barometric altimeter
  • Dual-core processor
  • Intelligent activity tracker
  • WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
  • WatchOS 4
  • Model: MTEY2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Apple
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register