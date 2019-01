Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor

3GB RAM & 32GB storage

support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)

802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, & Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI

tvOS 11

Siri remote

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple TV 4K 32GB Media Receiver forwith. That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Features include:Note: While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging. A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.