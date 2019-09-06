Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $10 less than the best we could find for a factory sealed unit today. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished 4th-Generation Apple TV 32GB Media Receiver for $109 with free shipping. That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Leelbox via Amazon offers its Leelbox Q2 Pro S 16GB Android TV Box for $39.99. Coupon code "X9QQJJID" drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its refurbished Amazon Fire TV Cube for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under the price of a new unit and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished fifth-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in several colors for $214.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $80. Buy Now
