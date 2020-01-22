Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple Macbook Pro i7 13.3" Laptop w/ Touchbar (2019)
$1,400 $2,000
free shipping

That's $399 less than a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • This item is new but may not ship in the original retail packaging.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7 1.7GHz 4-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Mac OS
  • Model: Z0W40LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
