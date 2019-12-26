Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 41 mins ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" Laptop w/ Touch Bar (2018)
$1,349 $2,400
free shipping

That's $600 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i7 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X 4GB video card
  • 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • macOS High Sierra
  • Model: MR932LL/A
