Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$1,549 $2,799
free shipping

That's $751 less than you'd pay for a factory sealed one at your local warehouse club and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
  • Radeon Pro 455 4GB graphics
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • macOS High Sierra
  • Model: MR942LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Core i7 15 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register