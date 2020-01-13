Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro Kaby Lake i5 13" Laptop (2017)
$749 $1,499
free shipping

That's $380 under the best price we could find for retail boxed one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • 1-year Quick Ship warranty
Features
  • Intel Core i5-7360U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Core i5 13 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register