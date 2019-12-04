Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar (2018)
$999 $1,799
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $380. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • A 1-year QuickShip warranty is provided.
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-8259U 2.3 GHz Quad-Core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display and Touch Bar
  • 8GB memory, 256GB SSD
  • macOS 10.13 High Sierra
  • Model: MR9Q2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
