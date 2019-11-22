Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Open-Box Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 12" Laptop (2015)
$349 $1,596
free shipping

That's a savings of $1,247 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
  • This item may be missing the original packaging.
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB flash storage
  • USB 3.0 & Thunderbolt 2
  • Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MJVM2LL/A
Details
