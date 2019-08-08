New
Open-Box Apple HomePod Smart Speaker
$219 $269
free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple HomePod in Space Gray for $219 with free shipping. That's $21 less than our open-box mention from January and the best deal we've seen. (It's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today.) Buy Now

  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies
Features
  • Siri-controlled
  • A8 chip
  • 6 microphones
  • Apple Music integration
  • beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
  • woofer
