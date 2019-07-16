Blinq via eBay offers the open-box Apple HomePod Speaker for $211.79 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from last month for a refurbished model and the second best price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $17, although most retailers charge $280 or more). Buy Now
- 6 microphones
- Apple Music integration
- beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
- woofer
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Wall Clock for $23.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $6 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- you'll need at least one other Echo device in order to use it
- 60 LEDs
- alarms and reminders
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Show 5 in Charcoal or Sandstone for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we've seen for this new model, which was just released last month. Buy Now
- This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy.
- 5.5" compact photo display
- first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
As one of its Prime Day deals and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro in Silver for $160.99 with free shipping. That's $69 off and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- compatible with Alexa
- connects to your existing deadbolt
- requires four AA batteries (included)
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- adds Alexa to any external speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
