Blinq via eBay offers the open-box Apple HomePod Speaker for $211.79 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from last month for a refurbished model and the second best price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $17, although most retailers charge $280 or more).
Update: The price has dropped to $201.19. Buy Now
- 6 microphones
- Apple Music integration
- beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
- woofer
Published 21 hr ago
Verified 21 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot in several colors (Sandstone pictured) for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under our May mention, $25 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Several other stores match this deal including Best Buy & Target
- It's 70% louder than the previous model with better sound quality
Dell Home offers the Amazon Fire TV Cube bundled with a $30 Dell gift card for $119.99 with free shipping. Although we saw it for $60 briefly in December, if you use the gift card it's a low today by $30. Buy Now
- 1.5GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 4K video streaming with HDR10 support
- 8 microphones with far-field voice recognition
- built-in 40mm speaker
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
As a Prime Day deal and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the 3rd Gen. Amazon Echo Dot bundled with the Philips Hue A19 White & Color Bulb 2-Pack for $62 with free shipping. That's $78 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible
- voice control via Alexa
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Botach via eBay offers a selection of Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants for $19.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any of the items by at least $7. Buy Now
- most sizes S to XXL
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
