eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Acer Nitro 27" IPS FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$119 $250
free shipping

That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A Quick Ship warranty applies, but the terms are unclear.
Features
  • 1920x1080 27" IPS panel Full HD resolution and ZeroFrame design
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology
  • 1ms Visual Response Boost response time
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • Model: VG270
