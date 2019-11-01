Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $39 under the best price we could find for a unit in retail packaging. Buy Now at eBay
That's a buck under our mention from earlier this month and the best we've ever seen in any condition. (It's a current low for a refurbished model by $31.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $5 under our mention from earlier this month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $45.)
Update: The price has dropped to $239.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's $199 less than what you'd pay new, although we saw it for $13 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
That's a $40 drop since March, and the best we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
That's currently a low by $12 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
It's the best price we've seen and a low for a refurb by $30. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $80. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $3 to realize your cable management dreams, or 50 reasons you're not allowed to "buy cheap things on eBay you don't need" anymore. (....for 3 cents, we'll find a need). Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by around $8. Buy Now at eBay
Save a little scratch on nearly everything at eBay with a $3 off coupon. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $32 under our mention from last week of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best deal we could find now by $79.) Buy Now at AT&T Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Costco
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
It's the best deal we could find for any carrier by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
