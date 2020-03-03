Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Open-Box 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
$120 $159
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from yesterday of a retail-boxed new pair (this one is new, but its box has been opened), and the lowest price we could find for a new pair by by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay
Features
  • motion-detecting accelerometer
  • speech-detecting accelerometer
  • built-in microphone
  • Model: MV7N2AM/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Apple
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register