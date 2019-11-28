Open Offer in New Tab
Open-Box 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
$119 $159
free shipping

That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
Features
  • Bluetooth
  • built-in microphone
  • speech-detecting accelerometer
  • motion-detecting accelerometer
