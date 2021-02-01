New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Open-Box 1st-Gen. Google Home Mini Smart Speaker
$17 $40
free shipping

That's $2 under our September mention, $23 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Charcoal (pictured) or Chalk.
  • Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Google
Open-Box Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register