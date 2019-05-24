Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Ooma Home Security Telo and Motion Sensor Starter Kit in White for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the best price we could find. (While new units aren't readily available, this is still $23 less than what you'd pay for a refurb.) Buy Now
Features
  • unlimited calling to any number in the U.S. via internet
  • 911 call when suspicious activity is detected
  • works w/ Ooma Home Security Mobile App
  • caller ID