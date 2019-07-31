- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Onn Full-Motion Television Wall Mount for 10" to 50" TVs for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $4 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
ForgingMount via Amazon offers its Forging Mount Full-Motion Wall Mount for 37" to 70" TVs for $41.99. Coupon code "EWLWNQUK" drops that to $29.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Onn 5-Port 4K HDMI Switch for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $52 off list and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
