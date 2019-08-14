- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Onn Adjustable Shelf for $14.39 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $5. Buy Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 35% off a selection of grills and smokers. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Contigo 24-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Licorice for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Renuzit Snuggle Scented Oil Refill for Plugin Air Fresheners 5-Pack in Linen Escape for $9.97. Complete this mail-in rebate to make it free. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best deal we could find by $10. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the Onn Remote Control IR Repeater for $9.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Onn 5-Port 4K HDMI Switch for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $52 off list and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Onn Full-Motion Television Wall Mount for 10" to 50" TVs for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $4 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
