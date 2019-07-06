New
Walmart · 57 mins ago
$18 $70
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Onn 5-Port 4K HDMI Switch for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $52 off list and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- switch your TV or monitor between five different HDMI devices
- includes remote control
- Model: ONB17AV008E
Details
