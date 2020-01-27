Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Onn 32" 1080p LED Monitor
$90 $170
free shipping

That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 6.5 ms response time
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI; VGA
