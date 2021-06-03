Online Crafting Classes at Michaels: free
Online Crafting Classes at Michaels
Take a crafting class via Zoom and learn something new. Classes are available in drawing, painting, jewelry-making, needlework, and more! Shop Now at Michaels

  • Supply lists are on class description pages.
  • Kids' classes are also available.
  • most classes are about an hour
