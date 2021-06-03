Online Crafting Classes at Michaels: free

New
Michaels · 25 mins ago
free
Take a crafting class via Zoom and learn something new. Classes are available in drawing, painting, jewelry-making, needlework, and more! Shop Now at Michaels
Tips
- Supply lists are on class description pages.
- Kids' classes are also available.
Features
- most classes are about an hour
Details
Comments
-
Published 25 min ago
-
