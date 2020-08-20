New
Michaels · 29 mins ago
Online Crafting Classes at Michaels
free

Take a crafting class via Zoom and learn something new. Classes are available in drawing, painting, journaling, needlework, and more! Shop Now at Michaels

Tips
  • Sign up online to reserve your spot. Most classes are free of charge.
Features
  • most classes are one hour
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Crafts Michaels
Freebies Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register