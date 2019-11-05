New
eBay · 9 mins ago
Onkyo Home Theater Speaker System
$230 $650
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Onky_Official via eBay.
  • 120-watt 10" subwoofer
  • 2-Way acoustic suspension front and center speakers
  • full-range acoustic suspension surround speakers
  • Model: SKS-HT690
