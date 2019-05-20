Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Onkyo 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for an in-cart price of $296.99. Coupon code "WC44" cuts that to $252.99. With free shipping, that's $27 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $49, although most sellers charge $349 or more. (It's also the best deal we've seen on this.) Deal ends May 22. Buy Now
Features
  • 165 watts per channel
  • 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
  • Chromecast w/ Google Assistant support
  • 7 HDMI inputs, 2 HDMI outputs