Onkyo 7.2-Ch 4K UHD A/V Receiver
$399 w/ $68 in Rakuten points $700
free shipping

Today only, Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Onkyo 7.2-Channel 4K Ultra HD A/V Receiver for $399. Plus, you'll bag $67.83 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now

Features
  • 7 HDMI inputs
  • supports 4K HDR BT.2020 4K/60 Hz and HDCP 2.2
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (supports AirPlay)
  • TIDAL, Deezer, Pandora, and TuneIn built-in the GUI
  • 210-watts per channel
  • Model: TX-NR676
