Oneida Savor 30-Piece Flatware Set for $20
New
Macy's · 31 mins ago
Oneida Savor 30-Piece Flatware Set
$20 $50
free shipping w/ $25

It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
Features
  • provides services for 6
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/13/2021
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's Oneida
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register