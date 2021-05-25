Oneida Golden Michelangelo 5-Piece Dinnerware Place Setting for $40
Oneida · 59 mins ago
Oneida Golden Michelangelo 5-Piece Dinnerware Place Setting
$40 $180
free shipping w/ $99

That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Oneida

  • Shipping adds $9.99 or orders over $99 ship for free.
  • includes 10.5" dinner plate, 8.5" salad plate, 6.25" bread plate, 10-oz. mug, and 6" saucer
