New
Ends Today
Oneida · 1 hr ago
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on flatware, dinnerware, cutlery, and more. Shop Now at Oneida
Tips
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $9.99.
- Pictured is the Eve 42-Piece Everyday Flatware Set for $30 ($42 off).
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 2 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Abt · 1 wk ago
Wusthof Cutlery at Abt
up to 52% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on knives, block sets, sharpeners, and more. Shop Now at Abt
Tips
- Pictured it the Wusthof IKON Knife Sharpener for $40 ($30 off).
- Shipping starts around $10, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Bed Bath & Beyond · 1 wk ago
Zwilling Cutlery at Bed Bath & Beyond
up to 55% off
free shipping
A sharp knife is a joy to use (and safer!). Save on individual knives and cutlery sets. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Pictured is the Zwilling Pro 7" Chef's Knife for $59.99 ($75 off).
Sam's Club · 6 days ago
J.A. Henckels Solution 3-Piece Starter Set
$20 for members $50
free shipping
Save $4 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- A 10% handling fee applies for non-members.
Features
- includes 8" chef's knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, and 4" paring knife
- single-piece precision-stamped stainless steel blades
- ergonomic triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17552-000
Amazon · 2 wks ago
KitchenAid All-Purpose Shears
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- dishwasher safe
- stainless steel blades
- includes plastic blade guard
- Model: KE351OHOBA
Sign In or Register