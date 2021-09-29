Applying coupon code "VIP" makes this a low by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- 12 dinner knives, 12 dinner forks, 12 salad forks, 12 dinner spoons, and 12 teaspoons
- 18/0 stainless steel
- dishwasher safe
Apply coupon code "75EM8JZ5" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Michelangelo Kitchenware via Amazon.
- Pakkawood handle
- non-stick blade coating
- etched Damascus pattern
That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a santoku knife in general.) Buy Now at Sur La Table
- Available in Black or Green.
- Japanese steel blade
- ergonomic soft-grip handle
It's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Macy's
- triple-rivet handles
- single piece precision stamped blades
- Model: 17553-000
That is the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes 4" paring knife, 5" serrated knife, 8" Chef's knife, 9" honing steel, kitchen shears, and 6 steak knives
Coupon code "VIP" bags extra savings on already discounted storage containers and kitchen gadgets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the OXO Good Grips 6.22-Qt. Salad Spinner for $26.99 after coupon ($4 less than most stores charge).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Save on over 100 items, from makeup to cologne, haircare, skincare, and even beauty sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 bag free shipping. Pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is Michael Kors Glam Jasmine 1-oz. Fragrance Spray for $42 (a savings of $28).
Coupon code "VIP" cuts it to $29 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Available in Deep Atlantic or Polo Black.
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more.Prices start from $4. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 15-Piece Cupcake Pan, Silicone Liners & Tools Set for $16.93 ($45 ).
Sign In or Register